Reports round-up

Testing times for driving instructors

Driving Examiners in the PCS union are set to stage a 48-hour strike on Monday and Tuesday next week in a dispute over working hours.

The examiners, who work for the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) also began a work to rule last week.

DVSA bosses plan to introduce a “flexible working” regime. Staff would be expected to travel to different workplaces in their own time, on top of their working day. This means workers could be required to work the equivalent of an extra day per week for free.

The DVSA also intends to rip up an interim agreement covering terms and conditions.

). Donations and collections can be paid into the DfT strike Hardship Fund, sort code 608301 Account number 20163225 or sent through to Gary Washer. Messages of support and donations to the strike fund are really welcome. These can be sent to Gary Washer ( gary.washer@btinternet.com

Deliveroo drivers struck in Brighton on Saturday night.

The IWGB union tweeted, “Big strike in Brighton tonight. Deliveroo we want a hiring freeze, £5 a drop and no trade union victimisation.”

Taxi firm Uber is taking its appeal against a legal challenge over its employment practices to the supreme court.

The Employment Appeal Tribunal ruled that drivers should be seen as workers not self-employed.

It also emerged last week that Uber covered up a data breach of 57 million customers’ details.

This increases the pressure on the company.

Schools round-up: say no to academisation

Teachers at Avenue Primary School in Newham, east London, were set to strike on Thursday against plans to transfer the school to the EKO Academy Trust.

And teachers at Cumberland School in the same borough are balloting for strikes against academisation.

It follows an 88 percent vote for strikes in an indicative ballot.

Messages of support to carolynmcgrath@cumberland.org.uk

Parents at Bangabandhu School in Tower Hamlets protested against the school’s management on Monday.GMB union members at the school said that the acting head teacher had changed their conditions without proper consultation.

The NASUWT union suspended a planned strike at three schools in East Dunbartonshire after the council agreed to talks. NASUWT members had also planned strikes at St Andrew’s Secondary School, Eastbank Academy and All Saints Secondary School earlier this month.

The union called them off after Glasgow City Council threatened legal action.

Bus drivers strike for union rights

Bus workers at Quality Line based in Epsom, Surrey, were set to strike on Monday in a dispute over union recognition.

The RMT is the biggest union at the depot but the company has refused recognition. It agreed a deal with Unite, which has only a few members at the depot.

March for right to picket in Brighton

Some 30 trade unionists marched through Brighton train station in defence of workers’ rights on Saturday of last week.

Brighton Trades Council called the protest after Network Rail management tried to stop RMT union members picketing outside the station during last month’s rail strikes.

Sparks could fly at generator factory

Workers at Cummins Generator Technologies in Stamford, Lincolnshire, are preparing for a ballot for industrial action amid planned job losses.

Bosses plan to close one of the firm’s sites next year, threatening 300 jobs, and are offering workers a “transition deal” worth £3,500.

Workers rejected this by 96 percent in a Unite union ballot. Unite wants £15,000.

But the ballot is over the lack of consultation, specifically bosses’ refusal to meet Unite national officer Linda McCulloch.

Protest against housing bosses

Housing campaigners are set to protest outside The Big Housing Debate event on 7 December.

The conference brings together housing bosses.

The protest is at 11.30am at Barbican Centre, EC2Y 8DS

Cleaners balloted over living wage

Outsourced cleaners at Lee Hecht Harrison in the City of London are being balloted for strikes for the London Living Wage of £10.20 an hour. They are members of the United Voices of the World union.

People’s Assembly protests at budget

The people’s Assembly held protests against Tory chancellor Philip Hammond’s budget on Tuesday of last week.

Activists collected for food banks in London, Manchester and dozens of other towns and cities.

The People’s Assembly is also set to release a Christmas song. Follow #ToriesOutForXmas

Holiday greetings to prisoners

As the holiday season approaches, Socialist Worker asks readers to write to prisoners.

When you write please enclose a stamped addressed envelope so they can reply if they wish to.

Mohibur Rahman, Tahir Aziz, Khobaib Hussain and Naweed Ali were given life sentences in the Birmingham terror trial. Solicitor Gareth Peirce said there are serious questions over it. See bit.ly/2gdD7rN

You can write to them at

Mohibur Rahman, A3480AZ, HMP Full Sutton, Stamford Bridge YO4 1PS

Tahir Aziz, A8301DV, HMP Whitemoor, Long Hill Road March PE15 0PR

Khobaib Hussain, A0537CJ, HMP Long Lartin, South Littleton, Evesham WR11 8TZ

Naweed Ali, A0531CJ HMP Frankland, Brasside, Durham DH1 5YD.

Justice for Kevin Thakrar. Go to justiceforkevan.org

Kevan Thakrar, A4907AE, HMP WoodhillTattenhoe Street, Milton Keynes MK4 4DA

Justice for Brendan McConville and John Paul Wooton. For more information go to bit.ly/2vrVaE8