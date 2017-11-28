Payment after SAS secretly kills three men in Afghanistan

The family of three Afghan farmers allegedly killed by a team of SAS soldiers was paid “compensation” by the British government less than three weeks after the mission took place.

The victims’ mother says she saw her three unarmed sons being gunned down by soldiers as they held their hands up in 2012.

Major Chris Green, who at the time was a British Army captain in the area, has described how the SAS thwarted his attempts to investigate the incident.

They refused to show him the “gun tapes”, or camera footage, of the mission.

Green was told by a representative of the SAS that the three men had drawn weapons on them during the night raid.

Ministry of Defence records show that 16 days after the secret mission a payment of £3,634 was made for three people being killed.

“The case is marked as “settled”.

The MoD said the payment was not compensation and instead called it an “assistance payment”.

And it said that the payments did not constitute an admission of liability.

Green told the Sunday Times, “To say it’s not compensation to the family is nonsense, really.

“This is what everybody called it on base, including the officers directly involved in paying the money.”

He added, “I am unaware of any money paid to the families of insurgents.”

Bebe Hazrata saw her sons, Nor Mohammad, Din Mohammad and

Sher Mohammad, killed after they walked into the courtyard at the centre of their house with their hands held high.

Tesco told some Christmas temporary workers that their wages will be put on prepaid cards. The cards charge holders for cash withdrawals.

The card, which uses the Mastercard payment system, has a £9.95 activation fee and a monthly fee of £4.99 as well as charging 50p for ATM withdrawals.

One worker said, “There was no mention of the cards in the recruitment adverts, the interview or the induction.”

Top construction bosses cash in on Tory scheme

The head of one of Britain’s biggest housebuilders is on course to collect a bonus of almost £100 million.

Jeff Fairburn, chief executive of Persimmon, will receive the first £50 million bunch of shares next month under an incentive scheme worth a total of about £90 million at the current share price.

Fairburn is about to become one of Britain’s best-paid bosses.

He already collected more than £2.12 million last year.

That included an annual bonus of more than £1.27 million on top of his meagre base salary of £647,747.

The payout is largely the product of the share price rise that followed the launch of the government’s Help to Buy scheme.

Bosses are “cheating” apprentices out of the minimum wage. A new study found 135,000 apprentices in England are being paid less than the statutory rate.

The TUC said around one in seven apprentices under the age of 19 and those in the first year were not being paid the £3.50 an hour rate.

Censor rules Sun is OK to be offensive

A Sun column which used the phrase “The Muslim Problem” has been cleared of breaching the Editors’ Code by press regulator IPSO.

IPSO said “The committee acknowledged that the question posed at the end of the column —‘What will we do about The Muslim Problem then’ —was capable of causing serious offence, given it could be interpreted as a reference to the rhetoric preceding the Holocaust.

“The committee made clear that there is no clause in the Editors’ Code which prohibits publication of offensive content.”

A Sun spokesman said, “This is a welcome reminder that the vitality of newspapers comes from the free exchange of ideas and opinions, perhaps particularly those which some might not like.”

Trevor Kavanagh who wrote the article sits on the board of IPSO.

In happier news Katie Hopkins has been sacked by the Mail. She was previously sacked by the Sun.

No tax for May firm

The firm where Philip May works has paid no corporation tax in eight years, despite turning over nearly half a billion pounds.

The prime minister’s husband is a client relationship manager at investment firm Capital International Ltd.

It has turned over £467 million since 2009. But it recorded losses of £125 million over the same period, making it ineligible to pay corporation tax.

CIL paid its board of directors a total of

£43 million in wages and other benefits over the same time frame.

CIL made profits of between £4 million and £5 million over the past two years, but continues to pay no corporation tax due to previous losses.

It made the losses after multi-million pound payments with other firms in the Capital Group, whose head office is in the US.

3,000 Uber drivers work over 60 hours

Uber has admitted that 3,000 of its drivers in Britain work more than 60 hours a week.

The hours—which would be illegal for anyone driving a lorry, bus or most vans—are revealed in a letter submitted to the Commons business committee this month.

Uber said a further 11,000 drivers work between 40 and 60 hours a week.

It ignored a request to disclose how many drivers worked more than 70 or 80 hours a week.

Uber promised in February it would limit its drivers’ hours on safety grounds as it does in New York.

However, the company has not done so.