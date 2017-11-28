Socialist Worker
The things they say

Issue No. 2582

‘I’ve read really boring things like Pilgrim’s Progress and even I think it’s fucking boring’

Aide of Theresa May on the launch of the government’s industrial strategy

‘That we don’t fall for a Leninist fallacy about the role of the party is really important’

Former Labour leader hopeful David Miliband warns the party not to become Bolsheviks

‘The world reacted with joy’

The Press Association on the royal engagement

‘No plans’

The government rules out a bank holiday

‘Congratulations to HRH Prince William on his engagement to Megan Markle’

Democratic Unionist Party leader Arlene Foster loyally sends her congratulations to the wrong parasite

‘The world glimpsed the ring, designed by Harry himself’

Daily Mail had a heart attack

Who Says?
Tue 28 Nov 2017
Issue No. 2582
