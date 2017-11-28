Call for cops to be suspended over deaths of Edson Da Costa and Rashan Charles

Campaigners have launched a petition demanding that cops under investigation over the deaths of Edson Da Costa and Rashan Charles be suspended.

Edson died in June after being stopped by police in Newham, east London. Rashan died in July after being restrained in a shop in Hackney, east London.

The Independent Police Complaints Commission recommended that the officer involved in Rashan’s death be suspended.

But the police have refused to do so.

Five officers who stopped Edson face an investigation for alleged misconduct.

The Justice For Edson and Justice For Rashan Charles campaigns launched the petition.

It said the families “have pleaded with London mayor Sadiq Khan to personally intervene to argue for suspending the officers under investigation

“The mayor has not responded.”

Sign the petition at bit.ly/2AadUJC

Over 1,000 sign letter to Ofsted in protest at hijab questioning

Teachers, students and others have written an open letter to Ofsted asking it to withdraw an instruction to inspectors to question children who wear the hijab.

Amanda Spielman, head of the schools inspectorate, announced the Islamophobic plan earlier this month.

She claimed the hijab could be seen as “sexualisation” of girls. More than 1,000 people have signed the letter demanding the plan be withdrawn. It says that no children should be “targeted for action on the basis of their race, religion or background.

“Constructing women and children who wear the hijab as being either sexualised or repressed is both reductive and racist,”

“Ofsted’s decision risks reinforcing an anti-Muslim political culture.

“It is a discriminatory and institutionally racist response that will violate civil liberties and create a climate of fear in schools.”