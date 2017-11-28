Socialist Worker
The royal wedding shows a divided Britain

by Alistair Farrow
Issue No. 2582
On the left, parasite Prince Harry of Kensington. We’ll pay for his palace—and his wedding. On the right Mahad Egal, Grenfell survivor of Kensington. Family still stuck in temporary home after fire (Pic: DoD News/Guy Smallman)

As royal parasite Prince Harry prepares for a lavish wedding, just down the road from Kensington Palace a community lies in pieces.

Mahad Egal lived on the fourth floor of Grenfell Tower. He and his family survived the deadly fire in June—but still live in temporary accomodation six months on.

“There’s always going to be money for things like royal weddings,” he told Socialist Worker. “But when it comes to things like social housing and safety there’s no money.

“Working class people are in a dire situation. We need a change in the law to make installing sprinklers compulsory.”

The royal wedding will cost millions. Over £3.6 million was put aside just for police overtime during the last one.

The total cost was estimated to be over £20 million of public money, plus cash from other royals—money they get from us too.

“There’s money for bread and circuses but there’s never any for homes,” Grenfell fire evacuee Joe Delaney told Socialist Worker. “It would have cost £200,000 for sprinklers at Grenfell Tower.”

Meghan Markle’s ring, valued at £100,000, could cover half the cost of a sprinkler system for Grenfell.

News
Tue 28 Nov 2017, 15:17 GMT
Issue No. 2582
