Turkey: free Emin Sakir

Emin Sakir, a member of the Revolutionary Socialist Workers Party (Dsip) in Turkey has been arrested.

He is charged with archiving socialist material on a website. The site brings together publications from many left organisations.

He has been sent to Maltepe Prison.

The Turkish state unleashed terror against its opponents after a failed coup iin 2016. It has targeted all shades of opposition and the Kurdish people.

President Erdogan has ordered the sacking and jailing of huge swathes of people—many of whom did not back the coup.

More than 4,500 academics have been driven from their positions in the last year.

Almost 400 were removed because they had signed a petition condemning the state’s militaristic policies in Kurdish areas and calling for a return to negotiations.

Take action:

Please send solidarity on the facebook page Devrimci Sosyalist Isci Partisi (DSiP)

Using the reference inquiry number 2015/155461 please protest to the ministry of justice info@adalet.gov.tr and put pressure on the British foreign office by emailing fcocorrespondence@fco.gov.uk