No to Football Lads Alliance in Newcastle

The Football Lads Alliance (FLA) is supporting a Veterans Against Terrorism march in Newcastle on 17 February 2018.

The FLA leadership aims to stir up racism against Muslims.

FLA founder John Meighan backed Donald Trump retweeting Islamophobic videos by fascist Britain First leader Jayda Fransen last week.

Veterans Against Terrorism has called for a vigilate-style “home guard”.

Nazi Toni Bugle was a headline speaker on the FLA and Veterans’ first joint demonstration in Edinburgh last month.

Bill Weir who was involved in the fascist English Defence League also spoke.

Anti-racists and the left must take the threat of the FLA seriously—and mobilise an anti-racist message onto the streets when it marches.