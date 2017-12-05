Driving examiners say Tories have failed

Driving examiners held a two-day national strike on Monday and Tuesday as bosses at the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) implemented a new test.

The members of the PCS union are fighting attempts to extend their working hours without increasing their pay.

Bosses want them to travel for up to 90 minutes a day to and from test centres that are not their usual workplaces. Strikers are also concerned that parts of the new test are unsafe.

Driving examiner Eric Bushell, on the picket line in Chadderton, Greater Manchester, told Socialist Worker, “We have seen our terms and condition slowly being eroded away. As with the rest of the civil service, we have suffered a 1 percent pay limit.

“We have to look at the bigger picture here. We are convinced that these detrimental changes are being forced through to pave the way for privatisation, to make our agency more profitable”.

He added, “The strike went very well. We had up to 20 people picketing. What was most interesting was we were supported by driving instructors. They’re of the same opinion as us over the new test.

“A new manoeuvre, the right hand reverse, will mean the candidate will have to go to the other side of the road, reverse back and then drive back on into traffic again. It’s not safe.”