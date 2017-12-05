Dancehall—The Rise of Jamaican Dancehall Culture

On the back of the huge commercial success of reggae in the 1970s, a new breed of producers and MCs sought to update the music for the 80s.

The “dancehall” style pioneered by Ini Kamoze, Chaka Demus, Cutty Ranks, Sister Nancy and many others was raw.

Its themes were often grittier and more openly sexual than the reggae that had gone before.

And the sound was changing too, as new production methods often meant replacing bands with digitally-created baselines and hooks.

As ever, Soul Jazz Records have produced a fantastic potted history.

It has exhaustive liner notes that reveal just how indebted contemporary dance music is to the Jamaican pioneers.

Soul Jazz Records, £12.99

All formats

Living with gods—peoples, places and worlds beyond

This exhibition looks at how religions have impacted and shaped the lives of people that subscribe to them. To do this, it uses objects relating to different religions.

It is partnered with a Radio 4 documentary series of the same name.

Until 8 April 2018. £15

British Museum, Great Russell Street, London WC1B 3DG. Go to britishmuseum.org