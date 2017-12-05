March against estate demolitions in Brixton

Some 200 people marched through Brixton against the demolition of six estates in the south London borough of Lambeth last Saturday.

The march from the Cressingham Gardens estate to Lambeth town hall was called by the Save Cressingham Gardens campaign.

Campaigners demand that tenants and residents are balloted on any demolitions or redevelopment plans.

“The majority are strongly against demolition,” Pam Douglas from the Save Cressingham campaign told Socialist Worker.

“Jeremy Corbyn promised ballots for estate residents at the Labour Party conference this year.”

News that Labour Party reselections in Haringey, north London, went against councillors who back demolitions boosted campaigners.

Haringey activists came to show their support.

“We’ve never had Lambeth Labour councillors lift their head above the parapet,” said Pam.

There are two years to fight the plans.

“What you do has an enormous effect,” said Tanya Murat from Southwark Defend Council Housing. “It’s one of the most important housing struggles going on.”