Pickering protest says no to fracking in Ryedale

Families on their first ever demonstration were among the 200-strong crowd marching through the market town of Pickering in Ryedale, North Yorkshire, on Saturday against fracking.

Third Energy, backed by Barclays Bank, plans to frack at nearby Kirby Misperton.

The march halted outside Barclays and the adjacent Conservative Club and people chanted, “Tories, Barclays, hear us say—no fracking way!” A group sprayed “toxic bank” on Barclays’ windows, part of a “Tag a Barclays” campaign.

Carol from Frack Free Pickering said, “It was great to see—and hear—so many people taking direct action against Barclays and telling Third Energy to well and truly frack off.”

Other campaigners said they detected a new nervousness from the Tories.

Fracking wasn’t mentioned in either the recent industrial strategy or energy security reports. And though Third Energy declared itself ready to frack some weeks ago it is still awaiting the go-ahead from the government.

But Kim Hunter from Frack Free Scarborough warned, “We need to keep marching, keep organising, keep piling the pressure on.”