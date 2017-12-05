The things they say

‘It takes great bravery to stand up to your enemies. It takes even more bravery to stand up to your friends’

Tory minister Sam Gyimah explains he is not keen on US president Trump coming to Britain

JK Rowling’s wizard character Dumbledore in Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone

‘Walk and chew gum at the same time’

Education minister Robert Goodwill said the government was “absolutely committed” to social mobility, after the entire board of the Social Mobility Commission quit

‘The Irish are playing a dangerous game, and all because of a few milk bottles over the border’

Tory Lord Lamont on the Anglo-Irish border problems