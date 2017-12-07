‘The Sun is scum, we’re not delivering it,’ say Liverpool postal workers

Postal workers in Liverpool have refused to deliver material from the Sun newspaper in solidarity with the victims and families of the 1989 Hillsborough disaster.

The CWU union members refused to handle boxes labelled “Merry Christmas from the Sun” when they arrived at delivery offices in the city. It’s not known what was actually in the boxes as the workers wouldn’t even open them.

The action is part of a mass boycott of the newspaper in reaction to lies it printed about Liverpool supporters following the tragedy.

Mike Yarwood, the CWU area delivery rep for Greater Mersey Amal branch, spoke to Socialist Worker. “Shops in Liverpool don’t sell the Sun and we certainly don’t deliver them,” he said. “We’ve done it before when they’ve sent stuff out.”

“They came into the delivery offices, they were reported to me and I reported to management that we wouldn’t be delivering it and that’s that.

“Just imagine putting one of those through the door of somebody who’s a family member of one of the 96 who’s died. It’s out of order.”

Ninety-six Liverpool fans died as a result of the Hillsborough disaster in 1989. Fans attending an away match at Sheffield Wednesday’s Hillsborough stadium were herded by police into an overcrowded pen, where the 96 were crushed to death.

Police tried to pin the blame for the disaster on “drunken, ticketless, late” fans and covered up their own actions.

Lies

The Sun joined in with a front page story headlined “The Truth”. It included lies about Liverpool fans that they picked victims’ pockets and attacked emergency services.

A mass boycott of the Sun has seen people in Liverpool refuse to buy or sell the newspaper ever since.

Mike said, “The Sun is scum. It’s an absolutely scum paper who betrayed 96 people by printing lies of what happened.

“After that length of time they’ve finally been found out—all the people who caused the problems and the lies and the 96 have been exonerated.”

The workers’ action comes after CWU members at the union’s annual conference this year passed a motion supporting the boycott.

The motion from the Greater Mersey Amal branch said, “The Sun published a front page story with the banner headline ‘The Truth’ which contained blatant lies.”

It called for the union to “support the campaign for all retailers and vendors of the newspaper to stop selling the Sun.” And it “applauds the group called Total Eclipse of the Sun for their endeavours to rid the UK of this newspaper."