Nae Pasaran—Scots who defied Pinochet

Issue No. 2584

Nae Pasaran

In 1974 workers at the Rolls-Royce engine factory in East Kilbride refused to work on engines used by the Chilean air force.

They had seen the images of the Hawker Hunter jets bombing Chilean president Salvador Allende’s palace.

The jets all used the Rolls-Royce Avon engines—and East Kilbride was the only factory in the world which could repair them. In 2015, thanks to the film makers’ research, the workers were made Commanders of the Republic of Chile.

Nae Pasaran, directed by Felipe Bustos Sierra, tells the workers’ story of international solidarity. It also tells the stories of Chileans who crossed paths with the engines.

The film makers need money to put the finishing touches on the documentary. To donate go to kck.st/2zjGwRj
Watch the previous short film about the story here bit.ly/2r7JJLY
Reviews
Mon 11 Dec 2017, 14:26 GMT
Issue No. 2584
