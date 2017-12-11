Nae Pasaran—Scots who defied Pinochet

In 1974 workers at the Rolls-Royce engine factory in East Kilbride refused to work on engines used by the Chilean air force.

They had seen the images of the Hawker Hunter jets bombing Chilean president Salvador Allende’s palace.

The jets all used the Rolls-Royce Avon engines—and East Kilbride was the only factory in the world which could repair them. In 2015, thanks to the film makers’ research, the workers were made Commanders of the Republic of Chile.

Nae Pasaran, directed by Felipe Bustos Sierra, tells the workers’ story of international solidarity. It also tells the stories of Chileans who crossed paths with the engines.