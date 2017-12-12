The things they say

‘I don’t know what’s controversial. Because what’s controversial changes every day’

Former Top Gear presenter Jeremy Clarkson on how hard it is not to offend people

‘Every day there’s a new thing you can’t say’

Clarkson carries on whining

‘Bored now. Some of you Irish need to get over yourselves’

Sky’s Adam Boulton is cross that some Irish people noticed he had tweeted the flag of Cote d’Ivoire and said it was an Irish flag

‘I wish we’d just stop talking about class. Class isn’t important. It doesn’t matter where you’ve come from’

Bernard Jenkin, privately educated son of a baron and Tory MP

‘The children of privilege are continuing to inherit privilege

The Archbishop of Canterbury The Most Rev Justin Welby