Rail strikes called for the holidays

RMT union members working for Arriva Cross Country services struck last Friday and Saturday in a dispute over rostering and Sunday working.

Some stations had no Cross Country services at all.

RMT general secretary Mick Cash said Arriva was “dishing out cash bungs to a dangerous scab army of under-cooked management recruits to try and break the action”.

Workers were due to strike on 24 and 31 December.

Now the union says that because of the“shocking attitude of the company management” they’ve called two extra strike days—23 and 27 December.

Merseyrail workers are set to strike again against the introduction of driver-only operation (DOO) trains.

They’ve announced a 24-hour walkout on Friday 22 December. If Arriva bus workers reject their latest pay offer they will be out in Liverpool too.

It’s the latest action by RMT union members in a dispute that has been running since March. DOO will make train travel unsafe and inaccessible.

The RMT said the dispute would be resolved if Merseyside Labour politicians “supported their safety-critical rail staff, instead of acting as human shields for profiteering rail companies”.