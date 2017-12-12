EXCLUSIVE - ‘No room at inn’ as pregnant refugee sleeps rough at Britain’s border

Bassam and her husband have travelled from war in Kurdistan seeking safety in Britain. She is six months pregnant. But Tory Britain has shut the door on them.

They sleep rough in Dunkirk, France, where cops tear up refugees’ tents and confiscate their sleeping bags.

They sleep under a sheet of canvas, with no furniture and no heating except an open fire they rarely light for fear of attracting the cops.

We say open the border and bring Bassam in out of the cold.

