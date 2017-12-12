Bradford protesters say no to children's services cuts

A protest took place on the steps of Bradford City Hall on Tuesday ahead of a full council meeting. It was held to raise awareness of plans to make huge cuts to vital services.

Bradford council, led by Labour, plans to cut over £13 million from children’s services and bring in a new “delivery model” which, say campaigners, will provide a worse service.

Children’s centres which currently are used by 22,000 young children a year, will be downgraded.

The proposals, which are currently out for consultation, would also see up to 480 staff lose their jobs and the majority of these will be part-time, female workers.

Around 30 people from Bradford People’s Assembly and Unite the Union, with support from Unison union members, gave out leaflets about the cuts and what people can do to fight them.

Bradford People’s Assembly is working with unions and community groups to build opposition to the cuts.

The council should be part of a plan of resitance, not the ones imposing the cuts.