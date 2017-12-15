Austrian anti-fascists win court case against Freedom Party leader

Austrian revolutionary socialist organisation Left Turn Now has won a court case against fascist Freedom Party leader Heinz-Christian Strache. The judge called Strache “snivelling”.

This comes before a new coalition government of the Tories and the fascists is set to be inaugurated on Monday.

The fascists will control key ministries, including interior, defence and social and home security.

Before the general election in October we shot a video, which explained why we say “F*CK Strache” and show him the middle finger. Strache sued us for “slander” and wanted “compensation” for the “offence caused”.

Strache is Austria’s designated vice chancellor and minister for the newly created ministry for homeland security. The ministry takes its name—“Heimatschutz”—from Austrian fascist forces in the 1920s and 1930s.

Left Turn Now is one of the leading anti-fascist organisations in Austria. Together as part of a broad coalition we are preparing protests on the inauguration day. We plan a massive anti-government protest in January and will join the international day against racism on 17 March.

We are known for our firm stand against racism and fascism. Our posters “Nazis out of parliament” and “Don’t let Nazis govern and never march” were all over national and international news.

This week’s judgement is not yet legally binding. And Strache has already announced that he will challenge it. Donations to our fighting fund are still welcome (see below). This will allow us to defend the verdict—and continue the fight against fascism.

We are more determined than ever to keep up the battle against racism and the far right.

