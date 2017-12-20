Trump visit to Britain will be announced ‘soon’ as he showers money on the rich

Prepare for mass protest, workplace action, student walkouts and occupations.

The White House has said it will announce details "soon" of US president Donald Trump's visit to Britain.

There are growing expectations that the racist, sexist, anti working class, warmongering, Islamophobic bigot Trump will come to London in February to open the new US Embassy.

His most recent crimes include retweeting Nazi group Britain First and describing the Palestinian city of Jerusalem as the “capital of Israel”.

When president George Bush came to Britian in 2003 some 300,000 people joined a weekday demonstration.

Trump and Theresa May had a phone call on Tuesday evening, but official reports of the content made no mention of a visit.

But now White House spokesperson Sarah Huckabee Sanders has told a Washington press conference, “That invitation has been extended and accepted. And we're working with them to finalise the details, which we expect to announce soon. And we'll keep you guys posted on that once that's finalised.”

Embassy

The US ambassador to Britain, Woody Johnson, a close friend of Trump, last week came close to confirming plans for a visit when he was asked whether he expected a presidential visit for the embassy opening.

"Absolutely, I think he will come, I hope he will come," Johnson told BBC Radio 4's Today programme.

Speculation about Trump’s visit comes as the final stages of his Tax Cut and Jobs Act go through Congress. It will hand huge tax cuts to the corporations and the richest in the US.

The corporate tax rate falls from 35 percent to 21 percent and the top rate of tax from nearly 40 percent 37 percent.

No couple will pay inheritance tax on estates worth less than £18 million.

In an attack on migrants, low-paid families claiming tax credits will have to show a social number. Undocumented parents will thereby be disqualified from collecting benefits, even if their children were born in the US and are therefore US citizens.

There are some face-saving (and very small) tax cuts for ordinary people. But they will also face an avalanche of welfare cuts to pay for the tax cuts for the rich and more money for war.

Trump has also pushed through a £525 billion military budget.

House Speaker Paul Ryan told a radio interview last week, “We’re going to have to get back next year to entitlement programs.” He focused on health care, promising to privatise the highly-restricted state Medicare system.

Trump promised during the 2016 presidential campaign that he would not touch state health support. But Ryan said he has persuaded him and “I think the president is understanding choice and competition works everywhere, especially in Medicare.”

Ryan added, “We have a welfare system that’s basically trapping people in poverty and effectively paying people not to work.”

If Trump comes there need to be huge protests against him and his ally Theresa May. The trade unions and Labour should build them.