Killed by mental health service cuts - Becky Romero’s mother speaks out

The mother of Becky Romero, a teenager who died because of mental health cuts, has called a protest to make sure it doesn’t happen to anyone else.

Becky, a 15 year old from Bristol, died on 19 July shortly after contacting the Child Line charity. The Avon Coroner ruled last week that a lack of NHS resources saw a “gross failure to provide basic medical attention” and “contributed to her death by neglect".

Nicky Romero, Becky’s mother, told Socialist Worker, “There are a hundred Beckys out there waiting for a bed.