Unofficial walkouts by CWU union members hit mail centres

Postal workers walked out unofficially last month in Inverclyde in Scotland and St Austell in Cornwall to defend workers targeted by management.

More than 100 workers in Inverclyde struck on 18 December after bosses gave a worker a formal warning. Management said the amount of time the worker had taken off following his mother’s death had been “excessive”.

The workers in St Austell walked out briefly on 21 December after bosses sacked one worker over sickness issues. They returned to work when bosses promised to fast track the workers’ appeal.

Both strikes came amid ongoing talks between bosses and CWU union leaders over pensions, pay and conditions.

A planned two-day national strike was called off after bosses took the CWU to court and forced it into a “mediation process”.

Talks continued after the mediation process ended and management made some concessions.

CWU deputy general secretary Terry Pullinger said, “While these talks are positive they are also precariously balanced. At any point these talks could break down.”

He added, “It’s important to note that the business has made two new offers” on pay, but that these were “insufficient”.

More talks were set to take place on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.