Troublemaker: MP told of ‘jam on the cake’ to frame Birmingham Six

Evidence against the Birmingham Six was “enhanced”, a police chief told a Tory MP years before their eventual release.

The MP confided the chief constable’s disclosure to an Irish diplomat, who in turn told the government in Dublin that police added “jam to the cake” to make the evidence stick.

In a letter delivered by courier in December 1987 the diplomat alerted the Irish government about the claim weeks before Court of Appeal judges upheld convictions against the six innocent men.

Barry Porter, then Tory MP for Wirral South in Liverpool, privately admitted that some of the evidence against them was “enhanced”.

The diplomat said, “He said that the chief constable of Liverpool told him he knew that the evidence against the six was enhanced by the police. It was the chief constable who used the term ‘adding jam to the cake’.

“He confirmed that the chief constable was talking about frightening the prisoners sufficiently to get satisfactory confessions out of them.”

The diplomat noted that Sir Kenneth Oxford was chief constable of Merseyside police from 1976 to 1989.

The Birmingham Six—Paddy Hill, Hugh Callaghan, Gerard Hunter, Richard McIlkenny, William Power and John Walker—were wrongly jailed for life in 1975 in England for IRA bombings which killed 21 people.

After long campaigns their convictions were eventually quashed in the appeal court.

Newly released documents show that Paddy Hill accused successive Irish governments of abandoning them.

He accused Irish politicians of being timid. “I won’t be seeing any representatives of any Irish party,” he wrote. “As far as I’m concerned they are all a load of shit.

“I had enough of them when they visited us at Long Lartin and they still haven’t had the courage to publicly declare that we are innocent and that we were TORTURED + FRAMED for something we knew nothing about.”

He also wrote, “The British system don’t know how to spell the word JUSTICE never mind dispensing it.”

A racist royal gets knife through heart

Princess Michael of Kent has apologised after wearing a racist brooch to the queen’s Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace. It was attended by Prince Harry’s fiancee Meghan Markle, who is of mixed heritage.

The royal was photographed wearing the brooch depicting a black figure on her coat as she arrived for the annual gathering on Wednesday.

In 2004, she reportedly instructed African American customers in a New York restaurant to “go back to the colonies” in an argument about noise.

The princess, whose father was an SS officer, denied the incident saying, “I even pretended years ago to be an African, a half-caste African, but because of my light eyes I did not get away with it, but I dyed my hair black.

“I had this adventure with these absolutely adorable, special people and to call me racist: it’s a knife through the heart because I really love these people.”

Thames Water can’t turn off offshore tap

in november Thames Water, Britain’s biggest water and sewage company, proudly announced it would close its Cayman Islands subsidiaries. Now, just a few weeks later, it has said it will issue a £145 million bond through...a Cayman Islands subsidiary

The company has also appointed Ian Marchant as chairman.

He will be paid £325,000 a year for working two days a week to look into the company’s pay and bonuses.

Thames Water has a complex corporate structure that involves nine main group companies.

Two of them are registered in the Cayman Islands.

Its other subsidiaries, including one in Guernsey.

The company paid no corporation tax over the past ten years while paying dividends of £1.16 billion between 2006 and 2015.

Getting the right type of neighbours

The rich of Sandbanks, Dorset, are taking no chances when it comes to who might move into their neighbourhood.

Businessman Ashley Faull is building a £4 million home there—next door to his own.

But it seems the extortionate price tag still might not be enough to make sure that the right “type” of person buys it.

So the millionaire will personally interview potential buyers himself.

“Having very good neighbours is very important to my wife and l.” he explained.

“Sometimes just having money is not enough.”

If Troublemaker readers would like to apply, you will need to be “fairly normal” and want to lead a “relatively relaxed life”.

Fat cats who trouser 760% pay rises

Some 28 fatcats doubled their pay last year. The biggest rise went to Chris Silva, the departing boss of science and technology firm Allied Minds.

His total package soared by 760 percent to £6.7 million a year.

He even gets £400,000 annual salary for the next two years as part of a golden handshake.

In second spot, with a 451 percent pay rise also to £6.7 million a year, is Lee Feldman chairman of gambling group GVC.

Next is the chief executive of emergency repairs business Homeserve, Martin Bennett, who got just a 412 percent rise to £3.1 million.

Duke gets Thistle as workers bristle

A Scottish duke has been handed a rare honour by being made a Knight of the Thistle by the queen. Richard Scott is the Duke of Buccleuch and Queensberry. The appointment of the Duke, one of Britain’s largest landowners, is clearly deserved.

And the dukes must have a strong union—the award will be backdated to St Andrew's Day 2017.

Toby Young - universally hated

Theresa May has appointed the odious Toby Young to look after universities. He once wrote about “universally unattractive” and “small vaguely deformed undergradutes”. He was writing about how the arrival of “stains” as the working class students were known changed Oxford university.

The things they say

‘I am deeply concerned about your unpatriotic attitude towards cheese’

Tory minister Michael Gove

‘I think music has gotten very girly.’

Bono thinks music isn’t as macho as it should be

‘Is that a terrorist?’

The Duke of Edinburgh as he pointed out a bearded man

‘When I was skiing I started writing the letter of resignation in my mind while looking out over the Alps’

Lord Adonis on the trauma of resigning from the government

‘Delete Ugh’

One editorial coment on the manuscript “alt-right” Milo Yiannopoulos’s autobiography

‘There are pockets of the organisation where a significant number of representatives are Freemasons’

Steve White, retiring chair of the Police Federation, on the state of the federation