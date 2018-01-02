Reports round-up: Campaign defends fire safety and jobs

Fire bosses in North Yorkshire have been forced to abandon planned cuts. North Yorkshire fire authority wanted to reduce the number of firefighters on board Tactical Response Vehicles.

But at a meeting last month authority members voted to drop the plans. FBU union brigade secretary Steve Howley said, “This is an enormous accomplishment and has only been made possible as a result of the relentless campaigning by FBU members.”

Deaf and disabled resist Tory attack

The government faces a legal challenge to its plans to cut a scheme helping deaf and disabled people find and keep jobs, the Access to Work (ATW) scheme.

Those who claim the most on ATW are typically deaf people who need sign language interpreters.

They will be placed at a disadvantage by a cap the Tories want to impose.

Ellen Clifford, Inclusion London’s campaigns and policy manager, said, “On the one hand the government says they want to reduce the disability employment gap.

“Yet here is a disability employment scheme with a track record of success and it is being cut and changed to a point where it is no longer a viable form of support.”

Uber driven out of York taxi trade

Taxi firm Uber faced another setback in December when it lost its licence to operate in York—the third city in Britain to do so after London and Sheffield.

Uber is appealing the decision in London and the Sheffield decision was temporary. But it’s another sign of the clamour for proper treatment of Uber workers.

No to low pay for BT agency workers

Members of the CWU union lobbied parliament last month over low pay for agency workers in the telecoms industry.

It was part of the union’s Close the Gap campaign which demands equal pay for telecom workers in BT.

Protest against the cuts in Dundee

Dundee trade unionists and campaigners are set to protest as a key council committee discusses the budget.

Some £20 million looks set to be cut, and workers are also worried about redundancies and the outsourcing of 300 council employees to Tayside Contracts.

Demonstrate Monday 8 January, 5.30pm, City Square