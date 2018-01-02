Ruling in case of Tahir Alam relating to the Trojan Horse hoax to be withheld

A tribunal ruling relating to a man embroiled in the Trojan Horse hoax in Birmingham will not be published—even though the hearing was public.

The hoax saw false claims that Muslims were trying to take over schools to “Islamise” them.

Tahir Alam was chair of governors at Park View School. The Department for Education (DfE) issued him with a ban in 2015 after officials concluded he had tried to undermine “British values”.

Tahir challenged the ruling in March last year. The DfE said the tribunal upheld its original decision.

The decision not to publish the full ruling means that, if it contains any criticism of the DfE, this will be kept secret.

Cases against teachers implicated in the hoax were dropped after the DfE’s National College for Teaching and Leadership was found to have withheld evidence.

A panel ruled witholding evidence amounted to an “abuse of process” that brought “the integrity of the process into disrepute”.