Protest to demand justice for Becky Romero

The family and supporters of Becky Romero planned to protest in Bristol this Saturday.

The protest was called by Nicky Romero, the mother of the 15 year old girl who died in July.

A coroner ruled last December that a lack of NHS resources saw a “gross failure to provide basic medical attention” and “contributed to her death by neglect”.

Underfunding of mental health services meant Becky was failed at every turn.

She was forced to go to Bournemouth because Riverside—Bristol’s only adolescent mental health unit—had just nine beds.

After being sent home, Becky and the family didn’t receive any real support. Despite a visit from a social worker and two introductory visits from outreach workers, the package left Becky vulnerable during the summer holidays.