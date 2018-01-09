Israeli blacklist bans BDS activists from entering the country

Israel has published a list of 20 organisations—including the Palestine Solidarity Campaign in Britain—whose activists and senior officials are banned from entering the country.

The travel ban is an open attack on supporters of Palestinians and the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement.

Other British organisations on the list include Friends of Al-Aqsa and War on Want.

Israeli strategic affairs minister Gilad Erdan all but admitted the list is an attempt to silence and intimidate critics of Israel. Israel considers BDS, which campaigns against companies complicit in the occupation of Palestine, a “national security” threat.

Offence

“We have shifted from defence to offence,” said Erdan. “The boycott organisations need to know that the State of Israel will act against them.

“No country would have allowed critics, who are coming to harm the country, to enter it.”

Meanwhile US president Donald Trump threatened to cut support to a Palestinian refugee agency following his speech declaring Jerusalem the capital of Israel.

Trump has said he could withhold payments to the UN Relief and Works Agency after the Palestinian Authority (PA) rejected Trump’s announcement.

The agency supports refugees living in camps that have existed since 1948 when the creation of Israel forced tens of thousands of Palestinians to flee.

Notably Trump did not threaten to cut funding to the PA, which spends vast amounts of money on its security forces that cooperate with Israel’s.

At least eight more refugees killed due to EU border controls

Up to 25 refugees may have died after a rubber dinghy ran into trouble off the coast of Libya last week.

At least eight refugees are confirmed to be dead, but rescue agencies said many more were missing.

Refugees escaping war, poverty and violence are forced to make dangerous sea crossings to reach Europe from Libya by vicious European Union border controls.

The International Organisation for Migration says 3,116 refugees died crossing the Mediterranean last year.

The deaths last week are believed to be the first of 2018—and they will likely be followed by thousands more.