The things they say in Trump's White House

‘What a fucking idiot’

Rupert Murdoch on Trump

‘Kiss the ass and pay homage to all the grey-beards’

Steve Bannon on the complexities of political fundraising

‘Seriously, can you see me in a bathrobe?’

Trump asks the question on everyone’s lips

‘I’ve never worn a bathrobe. And would never wear one, because I’m not that kind of guy’

In case you didn’t get it

‘Dignity is important’

Trump

‘It’s going to be wild as shit’

Bannon prepares for politics after Trump, and a possible run for the presidency himself

‘The president fundamentally needs to be liked so badly that everything is a struggle for him’

Former Trump staffer Katie Walsh