Socialist Worker
Socialist Worker
SUBSCRIBEABOUTGET IN TOUCHDONATE
Socialist Worker

The things they say in Trump's White House

Issue No. 2586
‘It’s going to be wild as shit’—Steve Bannon

‘It’s going to be wild as shit’—Steve Bannon (Pic: Gage Skidmore)

‘What a fucking idiot’

Rupert Murdoch on Trump

‘Kiss the ass and pay homage to all the grey-beards’

Steve Bannon on the complexities of political fundraising

‘Seriously, can you see me in a bathrobe?’

Trump asks the question on everyone’s lips

‘I’ve never worn a bathrobe. And would never wear one, because I’m not that kind of guy’

In case you didn’t get it

‘Dignity is important’

Trump

‘It’s going to be wild as shit’

Bannon prepares for politics after Trump, and a possible run for the presidency himself

‘The president fundamentally needs to be liked so badly that everything is a struggle for him’

Former Trump staffer Katie Walsh

Click here to subscribe to our daily morning email newsletter 'Breakfast in red'
Article information
Who Says?
Tue 9 Jan 2018, 14:10 GMT
Issue No. 2586
Share this article
Related
Tags
Mobile users! Don't forget to add Socialist Worker to your home screen.