Councillor changes view on the hated Haringey Development Vehicle

The campaign against the social-cleansing Haringey Development Vehicle (HDV) has claimed its latest scalp.

Peray Ahmet stood down as a member of the north London council’s cabinet on Tuesday of last week.

In a letter to council leader Clare Kober, Ahmet said, “There is certainly no mandate to continue with the divisive and rightly criticised [HDV].”

She said that Kober’s “top-down style of leadership and failure to collaborate has led to poor decision making on a range of issues.” Ahmet urged Kopber not to take any major decisions before the local elections in May, as only four of Haringey’s ten cabinet members were restanding.

In response Kober pointed out that Ahmet had supported the HDV until it became apparent the campaign against it was growing in strength.

“More recently your public comments on the matter could be seen to imply your opposition has been both longstanding and principled,” Kober said.

That campaign, driven forward by protests and estate meetings, has resulted in pro-HDV councillors being removed as candidates for the May elections.

Ahmet was one of the only councillors who had supported the HDV to be selected.

Now she is casting off the dead weight of Kober and the rest of her old pals to try and ensure her political survival.

The campaign must continue to organise independently of the events within the Labour Party.