Solidarity conference in London against Recep Erdogan’s repression in Turkey

Solidarity with the People of Turkey is holding a conference on “Turkey under the state of emergency—campaigning to win change!”

It takes place on Saturday 20 January at the NUT union headquarters in London.

Speakers include Turkish and Kurdish activists, film maker Ken Loach, columnist Owen Jones and NEU education union co-president Louise Regan.

Turkey has been under a state of emergency since shortly after a failed coup on 15 July 2016.

The failed coup continues to be used as a pretext to crush all opposition and supress all democratic rights.

Repression also takes place on social media.

The Kurdistan Solidarity Campaign (KSC) Facebook page was taken down on Friday of last week.

It had posted reports of the arrests and jailing of MPs and activists from Turkey’s People’s Democratic Party (HDP).

Group administrators Rosa Gilbert and Mark Campbell also found their personal Facebook profiles had been blocked, although they were reinstated after appeal.

The KSC page was also restored following an appeal, but all the original posts had been deleted.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has branded social media “the worst menace in society”.