Trump attacks migrants and the planet - and increases the nuclear threat

The explosive revelations of The Fire and the Fury book on US president Donald Trump has dominated headlines over the past week. Meanwhile, the Trump administration has pushed through a raft of horrific policies.

On Tuesday it introduced new rules over its nuclear weapons programme. These will encourage the use of nuclear weapons by developing smaller warheads that are easier to use in conventional warfare.

Trump is expected to announce a review detailing these changes in a state of the union address at the end of this month. Meanwhile, the racist assault continues at full pace.

On Monday the Trump administration announced that some 260,000 Salvadorians living in the US could be deported.

Tens of thousands of people from El Salvador were given provisional residency permits in the US following earthquakes in 2001. These allowed people to stay in the US for 18 months, and the permits could then be renewed.

Monday’s announcement gives Salvadorans in the US until 9 September 2019 to obtain a green card, which would make them permanent US residents, or face deportation.

On top of this the administration last Friday asked for over £13 billion from congress to begin building the infamous border wall along the Mexican border.

And last week Trump approved an order which allows drilling for oil off vast swathes of the US coastline.

Trump is an environment wrecker, but he doesn’t bear the responsibility alone. The plans were finalised by the Department of the Interior under former Democratic president Barack Obama in November 2016.

In a completely opportunistic move Trump’s secretary of the interior, Ryan Zinke, exempted Florida’s waters from the plan. Florida’s Republican governor Rick Scott lobbied the Trump administration to leave the state out from the legislation for purely cosmetic reasons.

“I support the governor’s position that Florida is unique and its coasts are heavily reliant on tourism as an economic driver,” Zinke said.

These are more reasons, if more were needed, to come out on the streets if Trump comes to Britain at the end of next month.