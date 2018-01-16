Mahienour el-Massry and Moatasem Medhat released from jail in Egypt

Lawyer and revolutionary socialist Mahienour el-Massry and trade unionist Moatasem Medhat have been acquitted on appeal by a court in Alexandria, Egypt.

The two had been convicted of breaking Egypt’s repressive anti-protest law, and breaching a law on public assembly imposed by the British colonial authorities in 1914. They were sentenced to two years in jail.

Mahienour is well known for her work defending activists, trade unionists and Syrian refugees from the authorities’ attacks. She was jailed in 2015 in a case connected with protests over the acquittal of policemen charged with the murder of Khaled Said.

He was the man whose death in 2010 sparked the protest movement which paved the way for the 2011 uprising.

The case against Mahienour and Moatasem sparked an international protest campaign. Solidarity actions took place in London, Leeds, Paris, Dublin and other cities. Thousands of other activists remain in jail.

For details of solidarity campaigns go to egyptsolidarityinitiative.org

Sudanese say no to austerity

Anti-austerity protests have taken place across Sudan, north Africa.

As celebrations took place to mark 62 years of independence, the 2018 budget slashed subsidies. This more than doubled the price of flour and therefore the cost of bread.

It also tripled the value of the US dollar against the Sudanese currency and raised the price of fuel.

The military, cops and the office of the presidency grabbed more than six times the funding that education, health and social security got.

President Omar Al-Bashir’s government responded with attacks on protesters that killed at least three people. But the protests have been taken up by students at Khartoum University and Ahfad University.