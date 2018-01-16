Socialist Worker
Socialist Worker
SUBSCRIBEABOUTGET IN TOUCHDONATE
Socialist Worker

The things they say

Issue No. 2587

‘I’m still left with more than anybody else, and that seems to me entirely just’

Radio 4 presenter John Humphrys defends his huge salary

‘There are some disadvantages to crowns’

The queen whines on

‘Blame Left’s hysteria’

The Daily Mail on Trump’s cancelled visit

‘A witchhunt on a ludicrous scale’

Mail columnist Helena Frith-Powell on those resisting sexual abuse and harassment

‘It’s a cheery expression of appreciation’

Tory Ann Widdecombe loves wolf whistling

‘Why has the state found itself so dependent on a few very large outsourcing firms?’

George Osborne in 2018

'It is great to see companies like Carillion winning contracts'

George Osborne in 2014

Click here to subscribe to our daily morning email newsletter 'Breakfast in red'
Article information
Who Says?
Tue 16 Jan 2018, 10:46 GMT
Issue No. 2587
Share this article
Related
Mobile users! Don't forget to add Socialist Worker to your home screen.