The things they say

‘I’m still left with more than anybody else, and that seems to me entirely just’
Radio 4 presenter John Humphrys defends his huge salary
‘There are some disadvantages to crowns’
The queen whines on
‘Blame Left’s hysteria’
The Daily Mail on Trump’s cancelled visit
‘A witchhunt on a ludicrous scale’
Mail columnist Helena Frith-Powell on those resisting sexual abuse and harassment
‘It’s a cheery expression of appreciation’
Tory Ann Widdecombe loves wolf whistling
‘Why has the state found itself so dependent on a few very large outsourcing firms?’
George Osborne in 2018
'It is great to see companies like Carillion winning contracts'
George Osborne in 2014