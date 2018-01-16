The things they say

‘I’m still left with more than anybody else, and that seems to me entirely just’

Radio 4 presenter John Humphrys defends his huge salary

‘There are some disadvantages to crowns’

The queen whines on

‘Blame Left’s hysteria’

The Daily Mail on Trump’s cancelled visit

‘A witchhunt on a ludicrous scale’

Mail columnist Helena Frith-Powell on those resisting sexual abuse and harassment

‘It’s a cheery expression of appreciation’

Tory Ann Widdecombe loves wolf whistling

‘Why has the state found itself so dependent on a few very large outsourcing firms?’

George Osborne in 2018

'It is great to see companies like Carillion winning contracts'

George Osborne in 2014