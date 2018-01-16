A big protest in London on 3 February can help push back Tory attacks on the NHS

An urgent call to resist the Tories’ attacks on the NHS went out from a health campaigners’ meeting in London on Thursday of last week.

Called by the People’s Assembly and Health Campaigns Together, it discussed how to build the biggest possible NHS demonstration on 3 February.

Tom from north west London told Socialist Worker, “This is a life and death situation for the NHS”.

Tens of thousands of people could descend on central London for the demonstration, piling pressure on Theresa May.

Activists discussed helping health workers leaflet hospitals, a bus tour around London and a social media campaign to get the message out.

The Tories are scapegoating migrants for the NHS crisis.

SUTR has organised a Migrants Make Our NHS bloc on the 3 February demonstration. Activists also argued that it was important to get Labour and the unions to throw their weight behind the demonstration.

Labour plans a national campaigning day for the NHS on 20 January, and a rally with Jeremy Corbyn and John McDonnell on 25 January.

Some people at the meeting urged that the fight has to happen now and that we can’t afford to wait for a Labour government.

Over 120 people joined a public meeting last Thursday to demand Whittington Hospital bosses stop working with a firm linked to the Grenfell Tower fire. It was called by the Defend the Whittington Hospital Coalition.

Bosses are working with Ryhurst to revamp the north London hospital. Ryhurst is a subsidiary of Grenfell renovator Rydon.

At the meeting everyone supported improvements to our hospital, but did not want Ryhurst to be involved.

Hospitals have to sell off their own land to pay for redevelopment. Ryhurst and any other future private developers would be paid for their work out of this selloff.

It’s not too late for this contract to be cancelled, contrary to the board’s claims.

Shirley Franklin