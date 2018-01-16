Donald Trump’s cancelled visit to Britain shows that protesting works

Donald Trump won’t visit Britain next month because he is too scared of protesters. The decision is a victory for everyone who had pledged to demonstrate if the visit went ahead. The hated US president was going to open the new US embassy in south London.

He chickened out after two million people said they would definitely protest against him, and more said they’d consider protesting.

Britain is one of only three G8 countries that Trump hasn’t visited—despite being formally invited by Theresa May.

Ordinary people are often told that they are less important and less powerful than the people at the top.

But Trump’s decision shows the power that people have when they organise collectively.

Trump was furious at the mass protests that greeted his inauguration in the US last January. He was humiliated. That’s why he told May last year that he wouldn’t visit Britain if there were to be large scale protests.

Demonstrations this weekend will mark the anniversary of Trump’s inauguration. There should also be protests when Trump’s secretary of state Rex Tillerson opens the US embassy next month. Protest works and we should keep doing it.

Join the Stand Up To Racism protest—No to Trump’s racism Saturday 20 January, 2pm, US Embassy, Grosvenor Square. Join the Women’s March protest—Sunday 21 January, 11am, Downing Street