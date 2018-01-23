Join protest over dismissal of activist Louise Harrison and to defend women’s aid

Supporters of South Yorkshire Women’s Aid (SYWA) and Louise Harrison were set to protest in Doncaster on Saturday.

Louise worked for SYWA before its trustees decided last week not to renew her contract.

She has led campaigns to defend women’s aid services and to raise money to keep SYWA going.

Her dismissal has led to widespread anger among campaigners, trade unionists and others.

Speakers at the protest include Ian Hodson, president of the Bfawu union, children’s author Alan Gibbons and Maxine Bowler from Sheffield trades council.

But there is also pressure on some not to support Louise, because she has challenged funding cuts made by a Labour-run council.

So some leading trade unionists have opposed the campaign to defend Louise.

And the Morning Star newspaper last week printed claims from the trustees defending their position.

Campaigners, including Labour Party members, should stand with Louise and fight to defend SYWA.