Socialist Worker
Socialist Worker
SUBSCRIBEABOUTGET IN TOUCHDONATE
Socialist Worker

Join protest over dismissal of activist Louise Harrison and to defend women’s aid

by Sadie Robinson
Issue No. 2588
Protesting to defend womens aid in Doncaster last year

Protesting to defend women's aid in Doncaster last year (Pic: Neil Terry)

Supporters of South Yorkshire Women’s Aid (SYWA) and Louise Harrison were set to protest in Doncaster on Saturday.

Louise worked for SYWA before its trustees decided last week not to renew her contract.

She has led campaigns to defend women’s aid services and to raise money to keep SYWA going.

Her dismissal has led to widespread anger among campaigners, trade unionists and others.

Speakers at the protest include Ian Hodson, president of the Bfawu union, children’s author Alan Gibbons and Maxine Bowler from Sheffield trades council.

But there is also pressure on some not to support Louise, because she has challenged funding cuts made by a Labour-run council.

So some leading trade unionists have opposed the campaign to defend Louise.

And the Morning Star newspaper last week printed claims from the trustees defending their position.

Campaigners, including Labour Party members, should stand with Louise and fight to defend SYWA.

Protest to defend SYWA and Louise Harrison, Saturday 27 January, 12 noon, Mansion House, Doncaster. Contact amycousens123@gmail.com to find out more
Click here to subscribe to our daily morning email newsletter 'Breakfast in red'
Article information
News
Tue 23 Jan 2018, 13:30 GMT
Issue No. 2588
Share this article
Related
Tags
Mobile users! Don't forget to add Socialist Worker to your home screen.