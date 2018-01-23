More strikes set to stop academy plans in east London

NEU education union members at Avenue School in Newham, east London, were set to strike on Wednesday and Thursday of next week against academisation.

The action comes after two one-day walkouts in November and December. Parents and children joined strikers on the picket line.

Avenue parents have issued a 19-page letter from Bindman’s law firm challenging the consultation process that led to the school’s decision to join the EKO Trust.

Local Labour MP Stephen Timms is now showing an active interest in the anti-academisation campaign, due to the uproar from parents.

Meanwhile union members at Cumberland School are set to strike again in February following a successful 24-hour strike earlier this month.

Workers at Avenue and Cumberland could strike together on 22 February.

At Shaftesbury primary the prospective academy CEO was taken by surprise as parents packed the hall for the one day of consultation they were allowed. They are calling for an extension of the consultation period and a parent ballot.

Next week formal ballots for strikes begin at Shaftesbury and at Keir Hardie, another Newham primary school.

Newham Against Academisation campaign has taken to the streets to broaden awareness and support. Campaigners plan to lobby Newham council on 26 February.

The scandal at Carillion has shown up the dangers of handing key services to private firms. The mood against privatisation and outsourcing should boost the fight to stop academies.

Send messages of support to assistant.secretary.nta@gmail.com

The Anti Academies Alliance has called a meeting in London on Saturday 3 February.

It will hear from campaigners involved in local battles and discuss Labour’s position on academies.

Academies, the “middle tier” and social justice—what should be done? Sat 3 February, 2pm, The Wesley Hotel, 83-103 Euston Street, London NW1 2EZ