Solidarity with the People of Turkey conference says no to repression

Over 300 people came to the Solidarity with the People of Turkey (Spot) conference last Saturday.

It brought together MPs, campaigners and activists from Turkey and the solidarity movement in Britain.

Turkey’s president Recep Tayyip Erdogan has unleashed fierce repression using the excuse of a failed coup in 2016.

Over 150,000 people have been arrested, and tens of thousands sacked from public sector jobs. The peace process with the Kurds has been abandoned.

The conference heard calls for increased solidarity from British trade unions to add to the present backing from the NEU, RMT, PCS, Bfawu and others.

David Lammy MP denounced the British government for its support for the repressive Turkish regime. Hisyar Ozsoy, an MP for the Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) said that Turkey is now an “open prison”.

But he cautioned against thinking the situation was just about Erdogan.

A debate in one workshop about the US support for the Kurds in Syria in recent years heard calls from SWP members for full support for Kurdish rights but opposition to US—and Russian—manoeuvres in the region.

During the day news came through of the Turkish assault on Afrin (see page 6). The conference applauded condemnation of the invasion and calls for the British government to halt all arms sales to Turkey.