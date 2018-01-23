Keep up the Glasgow equal pay fight

Low paid women workers are one step closer to justice in their decade-long fight against Glasgow City Council. But they have to keep up the pressure.

The Unison and GMB union members are fighting to have single status agreements properly implemented in local government.

When the Scottish National Party (SNP) ran in local elections last year it promised to resolve the dispute. The SNP won—then dragged the dispute through the legal system. But in December the Court of Session threw the case out and told the council to pay up. Last week councillors unanimously voted to accept this and begin negotiations.

Carol Ball, chair of Unison Glasgow City branch, said, “It’s the right decision. It’s time the council recognised there’s pay inequality in the city and to move on and get it right.”

The decision to begin talks was made possible by the determination of the workers, several strong lobbies and a refusal to back off. They should keep the pressure on council bosses until they get the equal pay they deserve.

Equal pay or we walk away demonstration—Saturday 10 February, 11am, Glasgow Green