The Haringey Development Vehicle is on the ropes - now fight to put it down for good

The Haringey Development Vehicle (HDV) is on the ropes. The HDV would have seen seven estates redeveloped in a £2 billion deal affecting 4,000 households.

On Tuesday the Labour National Executive Committee (NEC) voted unanimously to ask the council leadership to stop its plans.

However, rather than just ordering the end of the project, shadow communities secretary Andrew Gwynne was also asked to lead a mediation process with pro-HDV Haringey council leader Claire Kober.