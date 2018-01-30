Socialist Worker
Solidarity with Emin Sakir

Issue No. 2589
Campaigning for Emin

Campaigning for Emin (Pic: Dsip)

Emin Sakir, a member of the Revolutionary Socialist Workers Party (Dsip) in Turkey has now been in jail for more than 60 days.

He was originally charged with archiving socialist material on a website. But the prosecutor is now writing a new indictment.

It is unclear what the eventual charge will be, but in the highly repressive Turkish state it is crucial Emin receives solidarity now.

Activists have organised a solidarity campaign and also need to raise money for Emin’s legal defence and his needs in jail.

Donations are urgently needed.

Take action:

Article information
International
Tue 30 Jan 2018, 14:24 GMT
