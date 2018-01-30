Solidarity with Emin Sakir

Emin Sakir, a member of the Revolutionary Socialist Workers Party (Dsip) in Turkey has now been in jail for more than 60 days.
He was originally charged with archiving socialist material on a website. But the prosecutor is now writing a new indictment.
It is unclear what the eventual charge will be, but in the highly repressive Turkish state it is crucial Emin receives solidarity now.
Activists have organised a solidarity campaign and also need to raise money for Emin’s legal defence and his needs in jail.
Donations are urgently needed.
Take action:
- Donations to Barclays Bank. Account number 70196339 Sort code: 20-62-53
- Please send solidarity onthe facebook page Devrimci Sosyalist Isci Partisi (DSiP)
- Using the reference inquiry number 2015/155461 please protest to the ministry of justice info@adalet.gov.tr and put pressure on the British foreign office by emailing fcocorrespondence@fco.gov.uk