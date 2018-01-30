Birmingham home care workers plan strikes to save the service

Home care workers in Birmingham were set to strike for a second time between 12 noon and 2.30pm on Tuesday of next week.

Nearly 350 Unison union members are fighting against proposed redundancies and dramatic changes to shift patterns.

The home enablement team works with people recently discharged from hospital.

They returned a 99 percent vote to strike.

Hundreds of strikers braved sleet and snow to hold a rally during their last strike day earlier this month and plan to demonstrate again.

Support the Birmingham home care workers lobby at the council meeting. Tuesday 6 February, 1pm. Victoria Square, Birmingham