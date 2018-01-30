Socialist Worker
Socialist Worker
SUBSCRIBEABOUTGET IN TOUCHDONATE
Socialist Worker

Birmingham home care workers plan strikes to save the service

by Sarah Bates
Issue No. 2589
Birmingham care workers on strike in January

Birmingham care workers on strike in January (Pic: Guy Smallman)

Home care workers in Birmingham were set to strike for a second time between 12 noon and 2.30pm on Tuesday of next week.

Nearly 350 Unison union members are fighting against proposed redundancies and dramatic changes to shift patterns.

The home enablement team works with people recently discharged from hospital.

They returned a 99 percent vote to strike.

Hundreds of strikers braved sleet and snow to hold a rally during their last strike day earlier this month and plan to demonstrate again.

Support the Birmingham home care workers lobby at the council meeting. Tuesday 6 February, 1pm. Victoria Square, Birmingham
Click here to subscribe to our daily morning email newsletter 'Breakfast in red'
Article information
News
Tue 30 Jan 2018, 15:03 GMT
Issue No. 2589
Share this article
Related
Tags
Mobile users! Don't forget to add Socialist Worker to your home screen.