After Darren Osborne is jailed - Theresa May has blood on her hands

The man who drove a van into a crowd of Muslims in Finsbury Park in north London received a minimum jail sentence of 43 years last week.

Darren Osborne from Wales killed Makram Ali and injured at least eight other people in the terror attack last June.

Eyewitnesses reported that he shouted, “I want to kill all Muslims.”

Osborne also gave evidence that he wanted to kill Jeremy Corbyn and London mayor Sadiq Khan.

The judge said that Osborne had been “rapidly radicalised over the internet by those determined to spread hatred of Muslims”.

Evidence showed that he was infatuated with fascist former English Defence League leader Tommy Robinson and the Nazi Britain First organisation.

The mainstream media have treated Osborne as a murderer with a “dysfunctional” background.

Yet Osborne’s attack followed a speech byTheresa May blaming terror attacks in Manchester and London Bridge on “the single, evil ideology of Islamist extremism”.

The politicians and newspaper editors who scapegoat Muslims as terrorists have Makram Ali’s blood on their hands.

Join anti-racist protests on 17 March

Stand Up To Racism (SUTR) supporters across Britain are building for national demonstrations in London, Glasgow and Cardiff on 17 March.

With less than six weeks to go, the 120-strong SUTR Scotland conference was a good launchpad for the one in Glasgow.

Scottish Labour Party leader Richard Leonard said, “Labour will look to the left to form alliances and coalitions to work together to fight racism and fascism.”

Workshop debates looked at how to combat fascist parties and street movements, Prevent and tackle the myths of immigration.

Anti-racists elsewhere plan rallies and events in the run-up to the demonstrations. Activists in Bristol will hold the first SUTR rally on Tuesday of next week.

At University College London (UCL) the Camden and UCL student SUTR groups held a screening of Sue Clayton’s film Calais Children: a case to answer last Thursday.

Mataio, a UCL student, told Socialist Worker, “The director and speaker were clear about it being a political issue.

“The Tories are paying for walls and tear gas, it’s all part of their divide and rule.”

Trade unionists and students plan a delegation to Calais the day after the SUTR Trade Union Conference in London this Saturday.

Jessica Christie is Lancaster and Morecambe NEU (NUT section) teachers’ union president.

“I want to stand in opposition to those who are dehumanising and scapegoating people for fleeing war, famine and repression,” she told Socialist Worker.

The SUTR Trade Union conference is crucial to drive anti-racist campaigning into workplaces and the wider labour movement.