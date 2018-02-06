Young soul rebels fighting Israeli apartheid with music

47Soul are unapologetically political.

Their shamstep songs are peppered with anti-racist, anti-imperialist and anti-austerity messages.

47Soul singer Z spoke to Socialist Worker. He described their debut album Balfron Promise as an attempt to express “the fight to secure a home without people far away speaking on your behalf.”

This means a fight for justice in Britain, but also against the British state’s foreign policy.

The album title alludes to the Balfour Declaration of 1917, which formalised Britain’s support for creating a Jewish state in Palestine.

Z describes the declaration as a “criminal and irresponsible statement”.

After Donald Trump said the US would recognise Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, the issue of Palestinian freedom has been thrust to the forefront.

Condemnation

The group want their album to stand as a condemnation of the long-lasting military occupation of Palestine.

The lead single Mo Light has lines such as “making money from the passion”, which Z said is a response to Hollywood film The Passion of The Christ.

“Jesus is an indigenous Palestinian character and revolutionary to us,” he said.

The album is also a response to displacement, racism and austerity in Britain.

“When we came to London it was 2012 and the Olympics were taking place,” said Z.

“We witnessed a lot of people being evicted from the area they had been living in for decades.

“We came as Palestinians and refugees, or as children of refugees, to a spot where we were witnessing people being expelled from their homes.”

The second track of the album Moved Around is about the way people are forced to move across the world, but are also condemned for doing so.

Continued

“The US was founded on displacing the native population to use the resources of the land,” said Z.

And he went on to point out the continued legacy of transatlantic slavery today.

47 Soul describe their music as “diaspora music” and Z argues it’s the result of the movement of displaced people and the physical outcome of imperialism.

According to him one of the group’s aims is to stress the importance of understanding what has happened in the past to explain the present.

And they also aim to highlight issues of racism, nationality, passport documentation, accessibility and border control.

Balfron Promise was released on 2 February. It is available at 47soul.lnk.to/BalPro

The band are currently on a European tour. For a list of tour dates go to 47soul.com/tour/