Socialist Worker
Socialist Worker
SUBSCRIBEABOUTGET IN TOUCHDONATE
Socialist Worker

The things they say

Issue No. 2590

‘Protesters harmed their cause and changed no one’s mind’

Labour MP Jess Phillips writes in The Sun about protests at Tory Jacob Rees-Mogg

‘It’s not a male and female thing as much as are there snacks for women that can be designed and packaged differently?’

PepsiCO boss Indra Nooyi explains why they are launching Dorritos for women that will have “less crunch” and be smaller

‘It might be an exaggeration to say that Parliament is a death trap, but it’s not a wild exaggeration’

Former first secretary Damian Green on the state of the Palace of Westminster as he looks for a safe place to put his computer

‘I’m not a quitter and there’s a long-term job to be done’

A reassuring message from prime minister Theresa May

Click here to subscribe to our daily morning email newsletter 'Breakfast in red'
Article information
Who Says?
Tue 6 Feb 2018, 11:51 GMT
Issue No. 2590
Share this article
Related
Mobile users! Don't forget to add Socialist Worker to your home screen.