The things they say

‘Protesters harmed their cause and changed no one’s mind’

Labour MP Jess Phillips writes in The Sun about protests at Tory Jacob Rees-Mogg

‘It’s not a male and female thing as much as are there snacks for women that can be designed and packaged differently?’

PepsiCO boss Indra Nooyi explains why they are launching Dorritos for women that will have “less crunch” and be smaller

‘It might be an exaggeration to say that Parliament is a death trap, but it’s not a wild exaggeration’

Former first secretary Damian Green on the state of the Palace of Westminster as he looks for a safe place to put his computer

‘I’m not a quitter and there’s a long-term job to be done’

A reassuring message from prime minister Theresa May