Socialist Worker
Socialist Worker
SUBSCRIBEABOUTGET IN TOUCHDONATE
Socialist Worker

Mears workers halt their strike

by Sarah Bates
Issue No. 2590
On a previous Mears picket line in Manchester

On a previous Mears picket line in Manchester (Pic: Guy Smallman)

Housing maintenance workers employed by Mears in Manchester returned to work on Monday after a long-running strike.

The 180 Unite members had been staging four days of strikes a week since October but have postponed their action.

Unite rep Billy Sinclair said, “A pay proposal has been suggested. We have told Mears that they have one week to resolve issues within the proposal or we will be out on strike the following week.”

The workers want an end to outsourcing and a pay increase which would bring them to parity with other housing maintenance workers employed directly by the council.

Billy said they would be voting on the new pay offer “when they address our concerns, which has to be sooner rather than later.”

Click here to subscribe to our daily morning email newsletter 'Breakfast in red'
Article information
News
Tue 6 Feb 2018, 14:08 GMT
Issue No. 2590
Share this article
Related
Tags
Mobile users! Don't forget to add Socialist Worker to your home screen.