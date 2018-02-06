Mears workers halt their strike

Housing maintenance workers employed by Mears in Manchester returned to work on Monday after a long-running strike.

The 180 Unite members had been staging four days of strikes a week since October but have postponed their action.

Unite rep Billy Sinclair said, “A pay proposal has been suggested. We have told Mears that they have one week to resolve issues within the proposal or we will be out on strike the following week.”

The workers want an end to outsourcing and a pay increase which would bring them to parity with other housing maintenance workers employed directly by the council.

Billy said they would be voting on the new pay offer “when they address our concerns, which has to be sooner rather than later.”