Victory for anti-fracking in Derbyshire

Anti-fracking campaigners in Derbyshire scored a great victory on Monday.

Tory controlled Derbyshire County Council’s planning committee voted nine to one to reject a recommendation from the council’s own planning officers to give a green light to Ineos’s plans to build a test drill site at Bramley Moor near the village of Marsh Lane in North East Derbyshire.

The committee room at County Hall Matlock erupted into cheering when the result was announced late on Monday afternoon.

Earlier in the day protesters had gathered outside County Hall dressed in our trade mark "No fracking way" yellow T shirts. Over 100 protesters poured into the council chambers to support the many local people putting forward their objections to INEOS’s plans to frack.

The result is a great testament to the strength and dynamism of local anti-fracking groups who have campaigned for over a year against Ineos.

Monday's decision will not be the end of the struggle. Ineos still has an application to drill lodged with the planning inspectorate, and there will be a public unquiry held locally staring in June.

Local anti-fracking groups have a series of planned activities over the next weeks and months to build support in the run up to June. T

he next big date in our diary will be the anti-fracking march from Clowne to Bolsover on 24 February.