UCU pension strikes - who’s on strike and when?

UCU union members are fighting attacks on their USS pension scheme that would slash its value and give workers no guaranteed income in retirement.

The UCU has called 14 days of escalating strikes. These are:

Week 1 – Thursday 22 and Friday 23 February

Week 2 – Monday 26 – Wednesday 28 February

Week 3 – Monday 5 – Thursday 8 March

Week 4 – Monday 12 – Friday 16 March

The universities that will be taking action are:

Heriot-Watt University

The University of Stirling

The University of Lancaster

Loughborough University

The University of Aberdeen

The University of Leicester

The University of Reading

Aston University

The University of Southampton

The University of East Anglia

City, University of London

University of Bristol

University of St Andrews

University of Sheffield

Courtauld Institute of Art

University of Edinburgh

Newcastle University

University of Sussex

University of Essex

Institute of Education

University of Dundee

University of Bath

University of the Highlands and Islands

University of Wales

Goldsmiths, University of London

Imperial College London

Keele University

London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine

University of York

University of Nottingham

University of Cambridge

University of Exeter

University of Glasgow

Durham University

University of Kent

Royal Veterinary College, University of London

University of Warwick

University of Strathclyde

University College London

Open University

Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine

Royal Holloway, University of London

University of Leeds

University of Liverpool

Cardiff University

University of Manchester

University of Surrey

Soas, University of London

Birkbeck College, University of London

Aberystwyth University

Bangor University

Cranfield University

University of Hull

Queen Mary, University of London

University of Oxford

Senate House, University of London

Brunel University

University of Salford

King’s College London

Four branches will start action in week 2 due to reading weeks. They are:

King’s College London

Queen Mary, University of London

University of Edinburgh

University of Stirling

These four will take two extra days of strikes on Monday 19 and Tuesday 20 March

Seven other branches are reballoting as they didn’t reach the Tories’ 50 percent turnout threshold. They are:

Swansea University,

University of Bradford

University of Birmingham

St George’s, University of London,

London School of Economics

University of Suffolk

Ruskin College

These seven could join walkouts from week 3 depending on the ballot results. Ballots end on Friday 16 February

Two branches will also strike in Northern Ireland. They are: