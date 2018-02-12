UCU pension strikes - who’s on strike and when?

UCU union members are fighting attacks on their USS pension scheme that would slash its value and give workers no guaranteed income in retirement.
The UCU has called 14 days of escalating strikes. These are:
Week 1 – Thursday 22 and Friday 23 February
Week 2 – Monday 26 – Wednesday 28 February
Week 3 – Monday 5 – Thursday 8 March
Week 4 – Monday 12 – Friday 16 March
The universities that will be taking action are:
- Heriot-Watt University
- The University of Stirling
- The University of Lancaster
- Loughborough University
- The University of Aberdeen
- The University of Leicester
- The University of Reading
- Aston University
- The University of Southampton
- The University of East Anglia
- City, University of London
- University of Bristol
- University of St Andrews
- University of Sheffield
- Courtauld Institute of Art
- University of Edinburgh
- Newcastle University
- University of Sussex
- University of Essex
- Institute of Education
- University of Dundee
- University of Bath
- University of the Highlands and Islands
- University of Wales
- Goldsmiths, University of London
- Imperial College London
- Keele University
- London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine
- University of York
- University of Nottingham
- University of Cambridge
- University of Exeter
- University of Glasgow
- Durham University
- University of Kent
- Royal Veterinary College, University of London
- University of Warwick
- University of Strathclyde
- University College London
- Open University
- Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine
- Royal Holloway, University of London
- University of Leeds
- University of Liverpool
- Cardiff University
- University of Manchester
- University of Surrey
- Soas, University of London
- Birkbeck College, University of London
- Aberystwyth University
- Bangor University
- Cranfield University
- University of Hull
- Queen Mary, University of London
- University of Oxford
- Senate House, University of London
- Brunel University
- University of Salford
- King’s College London
Four branches will start action in week 2 due to reading weeks. They are:
- King’s College London
- Queen Mary, University of London
- University of Edinburgh
- University of Stirling
These four will take two extra days of strikes on Monday 19 and Tuesday 20 March
Seven other branches are reballoting as they didn’t reach the Tories’ 50 percent turnout threshold. They are:
- Swansea University,
- University of Bradford
- University of Birmingham
- St George’s, University of London,
- London School of Economics
- University of Suffolk
- Ruskin College
These seven could join walkouts from week 3 depending on the ballot results. Ballots end on Friday 16 February
Two branches will also strike in Northern Ireland. They are:
- Ulster University - set to strike for all 14 days
- Queen’s University, Belfast - set to strike for all 14 days except 16 March