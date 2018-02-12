Schools suffer from Tories’ cuts

Tory cuts to school funding have caused thousands of job cuts across England.

Education unions last week pointed to government figures showing that the number of staff in secondary schools fell by 15,000 between 2014/15 and 2016/17.

Yet schools had 31,000 more children to teach. Some £2.8 billion has been slashed from schools since 2015.

And the government’s National Funding Formula will see 90 percent of primary and secondary schools suffer further cuts.

Frances Laing is a parent in Weston Super Mare, Somerset. “The picture is a gradual whittling away of resources,” she told Socialist Worker.

Harder

“We’ve had staff cuts. It’s been made harder to apply for free school meals as you have to apply three times a year now. They are trying to cut it back.”

Some of the biggest school job cuts have hit areas that have the lowest average funding per pupil.

Frances said her school is in a poor area, and that children are suffering because of other cuts to services and benefits too. “At every turn we’re having to defend ourselves,” she said.

Some try to blame parents, children and schools for lack of resources.

But Frances said, “We are often told that we need to raise standards. But it’s not us who need to raise standards—the government needs to raise theirs.”