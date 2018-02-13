Picturehouse workers call a week-long strike in London

Workers at the Picturehouse cinema chain were set to strike continuously for one week from 5am on Saturday 17 February.

The sites involved are Brixton, Crouch End, East Dulwich, Hackney and Piccadilly.

Workers’ demands include the Living Wage of £10.20 an hour in London, sick pay, maternity pay and paternity pay. They also want union recognition at all sites apart from Brixton where the workers’ chosen union, the Bectu arm of the Prospect union, is already recognised.

The week-long strike marks a significant escalation. Workers had previously struck for a number of hours in a working day. Bosses had said workers who struck for part of a day would lose a whole day’s pay. The latest strike is also a response to that.